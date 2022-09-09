iPhone 14: How and where to preorder

Apple held its annual iPhone launch event earlier this week. As usual, the iPhone 14 range has a preorder period before retail availability in the coming weeks.

Both the normal and Pro models come with tons of new features. These include a new Action Mode for stabilized video, satellite messaging for emergencies, 5G, and no physical SIM card. You’ll also get crash detection, and all the best iOS 16 has to offer.

The iPhone 14 ($799+) and iPhone 14 Plus ($899+) are powered by the A15 Bionic that Apple launched last year on the iPhone 13. The notch is still in attendance, but there is a new camera with better low-light performance.

On the iPhone 14 Pro ($999+) and iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099+), Apple removed the notch in the screen. Replacing it is closer to the truth, as Dynamic Island hides the hole-punch camera holes with a dynamically-changing notification area.

You also get a 48-megapixel main camera, even if it’ll spit out 12-megapixel images most of the time.

To get your hands on one, you better get preordering now. Every recent tech launch has been beset by delays in shipping because that’s the world we live in now. Even Apple isn’t immune.

How to preorder all of Apple’s newest iPhones

All of Apple’s newest iPhone 14 models are available to preorder now. Availability varies, with some models slipping past Apple’s estimates for delivery.

The iPhone 14 starts shipping on September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus is available from October 7. And the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max did have “starting 9.16” as the availability date, but we couldn’t get any shipping earlier than October 10 – 17 as an estimate.

It seems that either Apple had less stock of the Pro models, or maybe the camera improvements made them the hot seller.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

You can get 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus comes in five colors this year. Retail outlets and carriers have purple, blue, midnight, and starlight. To get Project (RED), you’ll have to buy directly from Apple.

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

Image: Apple

This year, the iPhone Pro models come in deep purple, gold, silver, and space black. You can get 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.

Remember that the only place to guarantee an unlocked iPhone is directly from Apple. All of the carriers will lock your new iPhone to their network until you meet whatever their requirements are to remove the carrier lock.

You’ll also need to figure out how to set up eSIM for your new device, as the physical SIM card you might be using already won’t work.

Again, preorders are live at most retail outlets and carriers. If you can’t see a preorder at your carrier or outlet of choice, you’ll have to wait until the retail availability dates we mentioned earlier.

