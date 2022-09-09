How to preorder the new Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2

It was a big month of reveals from Apple during its recent Far Out hardware event. The company announced new iPhones, Apple Watches, and even the new AirPods Pro 2 that you can preorder now.

The AirPods Pro 2 is the follow-up to the popular AirPods Pro from 2019. The new version comes with a brand new H2 chipset for even crisper and clearer audio performance.

With newly enable touch controls, you can handle volume and audio playback with simple touch gestures on the stem of the AirPods Pro 2.

And with more sizes of tips to choose from, they should fit just about everyone’s ears comfortably.

Additionally, Apple has improved both the noise canceling and the transparency mode on the AirPods Pro 2.

Both the case and both earbuds have also been equipped with Find My technology and include speakers to help you find the AirPods Pro 2 when they’re lost.

Image: KnowTechie

The AirPods Pro 2 were just announced a couple of days ago and they’re already available for preorder. Here are your various preorder options:

As you can tell, you have a few different options for where to preorder your new AirPods Pro 2. Also, the MSRP for the new AirPods is $249.

If you’ve been holding out for the new AirPods Pro 2, then now’s your chance. You can preorder starting today, and the new AirPods Pro 2 will start shipping out on September 23.

