Apple

iPhone users: update your phone, Apple issues stern warning

Yea, this one is a doozey.

This image shows an update for Apple iOS 16.4.1, which includes 21 new emoji, enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates. Full Text: General Software Update Automatic Updates On > iOS 16.4.1 A 16 Apple Inc. 1.98 GB This update introduces 21 new emoji and includes other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone. Some features may not be available for all 16 regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222 K
Image: KnowTechie

If you’re an iPhone user reading this, you need to update your iOS to version 16.4.1 ASAP. Even Apple is giving you the heads up to do so, so you know it’s serious.

Why the sudden urgency? Because not one but two security vulnerabilities are being exploited as we speak.

And it’s not just iPhones. We’re talking iPads and MacBooks too. Yea, everything. But we’ll get to the specifics in a bit.

Naturally, Apple isn’t sharing much due to the sensitive nature of the vulnerabilities, but suffice it to say you don’t want to take any chances.

Per Apple’s Support page: “For the protection of our customers, Apple doesn’t disclose or discuss security issues until our investigation is complete and any necessary updates are generally available”

Here’s what we know: each vulnerability is tracked and logged as CVE-2023-28205 and CVE-2023-28206, states Apple’s Support Page.

iphone update ios
One lets hackers commit malicious code to Apple devices, while the other allows an app to execute code with kernel privileges.

Dive Deeper

Per Apple’s support page:

CVE-2023-28206:

Devices impacted: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: “An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Our take: The security flaw could allow an app to run code with kernel privileges and a high level of access that could let the app take control of the device and perform malicious actions.

CVE-2023-28205: 

Devices Impacted: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: “Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Our Take: If you visit a website that has been set up by a hacker, your device may be vulnerable to an attack. This is because the website could have malicious code that can take control of your device and perform harmful actions.

Apple has received a report that this issue may have been actively exploited, meaning someone might have already used this security flaw to harm some devices.

ReleaseDevicesVulnerabilitiesCVE-IDImpact
iOS 16.4.1iPhone, iPadIOSurfaceAccelerator, WebKitCVE-2023-28206, CVE-2023-28205High
iPadOS 16.4.1iPadIOSurfaceAccelerator, WebKitCVE-2023-28206, CVE-2023-28205High
macOS 13.3.1MacWebKitCVE-2023-28205High
Safari 16.4.1MacWebKitCVE-2023-28205High

Thankfully, iOS 16.4.1 patches both of these issues, hence our urgency to update your devices immediately.

Current iOS, iPadOS, and macOS updates available for download

ReleaseAvailable forRelease date
macOS Big Sur 11.7.6macOS Big Sur10 Apr 2023
macOS Monterey 12.6.5macOS Monterey10 Apr 2023
iOS 15.7.5 and iPadOS 15.7.5iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation)10 Apr 2023
Safari 16.4.1macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey07 Apr 2023
iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later07 Apr 2023
macOS Ventura 13.3.1macOS Ventura07 Apr 2023

How to update iOS on your iPhone

If you are ready to update your iPhone, follow the steps below. This works for any update, whether it is a minor update or a major one.

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone ios settings app

  2. Then, tap on General

  3. Tap on Software Update  ios 14 settings software update for iphone

  4. Tap on Download and Install ios 15.4 update how to on iphone

  5. The last step is to tap on Install and wait for the iPhone to finish updating and reboot itself.

How to update your iPad

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPadipad homescreen showing the settings icon
  2. Tap on Generalgeneral settings menu on ipad
  3. Then, tap on Software Updatesoftware update screen on digital screen
  4. Tap on Download and Installipados 16 update screen
  5. You may be asked to remove apps because the update needs more space temporarily. Tap on Continue. iOS will reinstall those apps after the update is finished.
  6. Tap on Install once the update has been downloaded

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” the company wrote in its iOS update notes, proving the severity here.

Affected devices include the iPhone 8 and later, iPads running iPadOS 16.4.1. Additionally, MacBook Pro’plus a few others, but that’s not important, just go and update already, okay?

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Laura Lisa Rotunna

    April 10, 2023 at 5:43 pm

    Totally completely freaking awesome. I love you iPhone Apple all your new iOS update just anything you guys just keep bringing it keep bringing it because I’m gonna keep buying it. Thank you for all your time and consideration, hard work knowledge, and most of all the value share with us the customer make musicians which we want to choose you giving us the option to choose our update. Make sure everyone.

    Reply

  2. Charlene Fenn

    April 11, 2023 at 9:53 am

    I went on my I pad and phone and said install update and nothing happen it didn’t start installing like it usually does. I am connected to Wi-Fi

    Reply

    • Kevin Raposo

      April 11, 2023 at 11:36 am

      Try restarting your iPhone and iPad. A few others experienced the same issue, and a restart seems to do the trick. Let us know if that doesn’t work.

      Reply

  3. Thomas Cruise

    April 11, 2023 at 1:29 pm

    Why doesn’t Apple update immediately on its own when auto-update is enabled?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

