This iOS shortcut syncs Siri with ChatGPT – here’s how to set it up

A clever developer has found a way to replace Siri with ChatGPT. And get this; it’s not even an official app. Nope, this clever workaround comes as a sneaky iOS shortcut.

This Siri shortcut, ChatGPT Siri, developed by Yue Yang, allows you to use ChatGPT for continuous conversations, language translation, and anything else you can throw at it.

And the best part? It’s not super complicated to get it up and running. Here’s how to set it up.

How to set up Siri and the ChatGPT Siri Shortcut

Note: The ChatGPT Siri shortcut doesn’t technically give Siri the boot; in reality, you’re just using her to trigger ChatGPT via voice.

To get started, you’ll need an OpenAI account, an API key, and an iPhone to make the shortcut work.

If the thought of getting an API key sounds intimidating, don’t worry, it’s super easy. If you can log in to your email account, you’ll have no problems getting your API key.

Again, you can sign up for an OpenAI account here, then when you’re done, get your API key here.

Just to remind you, you’ll have to generate a new key. To do this, click the “Create new secret key” button on the right side of the page and then copy the API key.



Note: The API key only appears once. If you forgot it, you’ll have to regenerate a new one.

Once you have those, download the latest version of the ChatGPT shortcut directly on your iPhone. Tap the link, and now we’re ready to get the ball rolling.

First, click this link and install ChatGPT Siri on your iPhone Then select “Set up Shortcut“ From here, paste your API key into the text field. Then, find the ChatGPT shortcut you downloaded and press and hold it until the “Edit” option appears. Paste your API key into the text field After that, ChatGPT Siri is all set up to go.

The shortcut’s default phrase is “Hey Siri, ChatGPT 1.2,” but we recommend, as well as the developer, to change it to something easy to remember and something not as mechanical as “GhatGPT 1.2.”

Once you’ve set up the shortcut, you can use Siri to trigger ChatGPT via voice. And the AI will be ready and waiting to answer your queries, whether you’re looking for a translation or want to chat.

How to use the ChatGPT Siri shortcut

To trigger the ChatGPT Siri shortcut, say your wake work as you normally would with Siri. Then, say ‘New Chat.’ When you’re done with ChatGPT, say ‘Quit Chat.”

You can even boost its powers by giving it specific instructions. For example, via the GitHub page:

“I will let you act as a translator. Your goal is to translate any language into English. Please do not use an interpreter accent when translating, but to translate naturally, smoothly, and authentically, using beautiful and elegant expressions.”

The shortcut should work on any Apple device, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. If it has Siri and supports Shortcuts, then it works there too.

Additionally, the developer adds that its default behavior is to “support continuous dialogue, which can record context and discuss issues continuously.”

This means it can remember what you discussed earlier and use that information to help answer your new questions.

Of course, Siri is still the iPhone’s default assistant and will work for everything else.

But if you’re looking for a more advanced language model, the ChatGPT Siri shortcut is worth a try. And with this handy shortcut, you can access it with just a few simple voice commands.

