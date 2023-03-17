Apple’s quietly cooking up fresh AI models for Siri

Apple might be serving up some fresh AI language models for Siri.

It’s no secret the old girl is losing her charm. Apple’s voice assistant has been working off a template-based system for years, with some serious limitations.

She’s been a flop when it comes to understanding accents and stringing together commands. It’s been an absolute nightmare for users and has been the butt of jokes for years.

Thankfully, that could all be changing.

According to reports from the New York Times and 9to5Mac, Apple is currently developing a new language-generating model, code-named “Bobcat,” which could drastically change how we use Siri.

Per 9to5Mac:

Apple is testing new natural language generation features for Siri, 9to5Mac has learned. Codenamed “Bobcat,” this new technology is being tested starting with the latest tvOS 16.4 beta and will eventually make its way to the rest of Apple’s operating systems. Still, Apple is currently focused on using this technology to improve Siri.

9to5Mac‘s sources claim the new model will help Siri understand accents better, and she’ll finally be able to string together multiple commands seamlessly.

And get this – it’s not just limited to tvOS. The word on the street is that it could also roll out to iOS and watchOS.

If anyone can do it, it’s Apple

Listen, I know there’s been a lot of hype around other AI systems like Google’s Bard and Anthropic’s Claude. But with Apple jumping on the bandwagon, they might blow ’em out of the water.

They’ve been known to quietly embed AI into their products without making a big fuss about it. So who knows what they’ve got up their sleeves?

At the end of the day, we’re all just personally rooting for Siri and hope she gets that boost she deserves.

Because let’s be honest: she’s been struggling behind Google’s Assistant for too long now. And with this new language model, Apple’s hoping to make her all the better for it.

