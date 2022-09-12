Facebook will be killing “Neighborhoods” come October 1

Come October 1, Facebook will be killing Neighborhoods, its Nextdoor clone. The news of its impending end was first spotted by industry analyst Matt Navarra.

The soon-to-be-rested community-based feature has been in testing across the US and Canada since 2020. It encouraged users to share posts, groups, and marketplaces around their neighborhoods.

Obviously, this hasn’t quite panned out the way that Meta had planned and Neighborhoods will now be closed.

Why is Facebook killing Neighborhoods?

According to the Neighborhoods group post spotted by Matt, “When we launched Neighborhoods, our mission was to bring local communities closer together, and we’ve learned the best way to do this is through groups.”

It further stated that “We will be…ending our test of Neighborhoods on October 1, at which point the feature will no longer be available.”

By not rolling out globally after two years of testing, it’s safe to assume that user adoption was below average. This could be the reason Facebook is killing Neighborhoods.

What’s next after Neighborhoods?

Meta didn’t precisely say if anything is replacing Neighborhoods. However, it encouraged users to explore other community-based features.

Neighborhoods responded to the COVID-19 pandemic along with Facebook Campus, Messenger Rooms (with video chat), and Tunes (for couples).

On the same October 1, Meta will also be killing Live Shopping on Facebook. Although you’ll still be able to use Facebook Live.

