iOS 16.0.3 is out – here’s what to know about the update

Apple has released a bugfix update for iOS, updating its mobile operating system to iOS 16.0.3. The update fixes some of the early bugs for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro and a few issues with iOS 16.

Those fixes include one for the Camera app on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which could be slow to open or switch between modes.

A bug that was delaying or not showing incoming calls and app notifications was also fixed, as well as a CarPlay bug with the iPhone 14 that reduced the microphone volume.

A security bug with Mail that crashed the app after receiving a “malformed email” was also squashed. This affected anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer, so it’s worth updating. Here’s how.

If you are ready to update your iPhone to fix iOS 16 bugs, follow the steps below. This works for any update, whether a minor update or a major one. Open the Settings app on your iPhone Then, tap on General, then Software Update Tap on Download and Install The last step is to tap on Install and wait for the iPhone to finish updating and reboot itself.

This update doesn’t mention any fixes for battery life, which has been an issue for many users after upgrading to iOS 16.

A thread for battery life on MacRumors‘ forums has fifteen pages of users complaining about battery drain. 9To5Mac polled its readers, and 64% of those responding said battery life is now worse.

We’ll keep our eyes open to see if Apple has fixed the issues with iOS 16 battery life. Personally, my iPhone 11 Pro didn’t have any battery issues on iOS 16 until the public release.

It’s been abysmal since then, meaning I have to charge my iPhone at least once daily.

