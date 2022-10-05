Google rolls out iOS 16 lock screen widgets to iPhone users

Almost a month after their announcement, Google’s lock screen widgets for iOS 16 are rolling out. You can pin Gmail, Drive, and other Google apps on the iPhone’s lock screen.

Apple added support for lock screen widgets with iOS 16. Previously, the iPhone maker limited widgets to Apple’s apps, but only because it needed third-party app makers to start making them.

Now Google is getting in on the act, with Chrome, Drive, Gmail, and Google News widgets now becoming available.

Gmail lock screen widget for iOS 16

The Gmail lock screen widget can be circular, inline, or rectangular. The inline version goes above the clock, with the other two going below it.

Inbox Zero fans might not appreciate seeing the ever-present number of unread emails. But, for everyone else, you’ll see the number, or in the case of the rectangular widget, the number in each category.

Google Drive has a widget for searching your storage, accessing your starred files, or checking out “suggested files.”

Google News has short headlines, which open the Google News app when tapped.

The Chrome lock screen widget can do multiple things, like opening incognito windows, voice search, or Google Search within Chrome.

That last one is handy, as the Search widget hasn’t yet made its way to iOS 16.

Google Maps has incoming widgets, too, with a Frequent Trips option, Search inside Maps, and directions to any meetings on your calendar.

Unfortunately, it’s not ready for launch, but Google expects it to be ready soon.

