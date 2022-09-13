Google finally gives up on the Pixelbook

You can add the Pixelbook line to the heap of devices canceled by Google. That’s according to a new report from The Verge, which says the next device is canceled, and the team building it has been “dissolved.”

That means no more Pixelbook devices. You can still get a Pixelbook Go from the Google Store, but should you?

I mean, the division is gone now. That laptop will turn into a barely-supported brick very soon. Will it even make it past the warranty period before it gets sunsetted?

That’s what happened to the Pixel Slate team back in 2019. The Chrome OS-powered 2-in-1 tablet was overpriced, and the two successors were canceled.

Google did commit to software updates through 2024, which is nice. That’s likely so they could continue testing Chrome OS on the tablet form factor.

The current Pixelbook Go (Image: KnowTechie)

The shuttering of the Pixelbook division is an abrupt change. The Verge was told before I/O 2022 that “we are going to do Pixelbooks in the future.” Maybe that means the Pixelbook division is on hold rather than dead.

The current economic uncertainties likely contributed to the demise of the Pixelbook. In July, CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google would be “slowing down the pace of hiring for the rest of the year,” while also pausing some development projects.

It seems like that fits what happened to the Pixelbook team. Maybe they’ll come back in the future.

Then again, Chromebooks are good nowadays, which was the whole point of Google’s Pixelbook push. Show the manufacturers how good a Chrome OS device could be with a little bit of effort.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: