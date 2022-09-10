WhatsApp has a default wallpaper when you first load up the app. Nut you can also personalize your chats by using different wallpapers instead.

In fact, you can use different WhatsApp wallpapers for all chats or set a specific wallpaper for individual chats; your choice.

There’re also wallpapers specifically designed for dark mode. If you use WhatsApp’s dark mode, you might wanna check them out too.

What’s more, you can change your wallpaper on the mobile app as well as on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop.

Changing your WhatsApp wallpaper

Image: WhatsApp

If you’ve ever wanted a different WhatsApp background for a change, we’ve got your back. You’ll see that changing your WhatsApp wallpaper is not only possible, but it is also pretty easy to do.

How to change your wallpaper for all chats on Whatsapp mobile app

To change your WhatsApp wallpaper for all chats using your mobile phone:

Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone Click on the settings gear on the bottom right (Tap on the three dots button in the top-right corner of your screen on an Android phone) Tap on Chats (Tap on Settings, then Chats on android) Tap Chat Wallpaper Tap choose wallpaper and pick between bright, dark, or solid colors or even your photos (You can either drag the Wallpaper dimming slider towards your right to darken or left to lighten the theme on Android) Choose a wallpaper you like Tap on the Set wallpaper button when done

If you want to change your wallpaper for a different theme, go through Settings > Chats > Theme and follow the above steps.

How to change your WhatsApp wallpaper for specific chats on mobile

Say you want to use a specific wallpaper background for a specific person or chat, here’s what to do:

1. Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone

Image: KnowTechie

2. Tap on the specific chat in question

Image: KnowTechie

3. Tap here for contact info on the top (Tap on the three dots menu button in the top-right corner on android)

Image: KnowTechie

4. Tap on Wallpaper & Sound and select your preferred wallpaper (Tap on Wallpaper and select your preferred wallpaper. It can be the person’s picture, e.g., your wife or child, anything on Android)

Image: KnowTechie

5. Tap Set wallpaper when you’re done. Your chosen wallpaper will be applied instantly for that particular person or chat while your other chats will still retain your other wallpaper

Image: KnowTechie

Those are the steps you want to take to change the wallpaper of chats individually. And now, we’ll check out WhatsApp wallpapers on your computer.

How to change your WhatsApp wallpaper on a computer

WhatsApp also allows you to change your wallpaper on a computer whether you’re using WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop. The process is exactly the same for both platforms.

In fact, there are far more wallpaper options on WhatsApp Web, including wallpapers with doodles. However, unlike on the mobile app, there’s no option to set a wallpaper for a specific chat on a desktop.

Here’s how to change your wallpaper on a desktop computer for all chats (WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop):

1. Go to WhatsApp Web or open WhatsApp Desktop on your computer

2. Click on the three dots menu button (vertical for WhatsApp Web and horizontal for WhatsApp Desktop)

Image: KnowTechie

3. Click on Settings, then on Chat wallpaper

Image: KnowTechie

4. Browse through the color options and hover your mouse over a color to preview it

Image: KnowTechie

5. Found one you like? Simply click on it to select and apply it

Image: KnowTechie

As you can see, changing your wallpaper on WhatsApp for your computer is pretty simple. And you can always change your wallpaper at any time, as many times as you want.

Spice up your chats with a brand new background

Image: KnowTechie

Did you know that your wallpaper can actually influence your mood while you chat? If you’re having a bad day, using the smiling picture of the one you love as your wallpaper can do wonders for your mood.

Play around with different wallpapers until you find one that you like, then you can make it your long-term wallpaper.

This is one of several other WhatsApp tips and tricks to help you get more out of the popular chat and instant messaging service.

