Here’s what happens if you don’t accept WhatsApp’s new privacy policy

Ever since WhatsApp alerted users that it was introducing a new privacy policy, people have been flocking to other private messaging services because they are worried that the Facebook-owned company will start invading their privacy.

The controversial update has been shunned by many users, but now WhatsApp has published a new question on its FAQ page that details what will happen to users that do not agree to the new privacy policy by May 15.

To give you enough time to review changes at your own pace and convenience, we’ve extended the effective date to May 15th. If you haven’t accepted by then, WhatsApp will not delete your account. However, you won’t have full functionality of WhatsApp until you accept.

The FAQ goes on to note, “For a short time, you’ll be able to receive calls and notifications, but won’t be able to read or send messages from the app.” A spokesperson tells TechCrunch that “a short time” is a couple of weeks.

The new privacy policy from WhatsApp seems concerning on the surface, but really, for most users, the changes are minimal. Messages between individuals will still be end-to-end encrypted, it’s just that messages sent to businesses will be stored on Facebook servers for ad targeting purposes.

While not great, it’s not nearly as bad as it seems on the surface. You can read more about the update here.

