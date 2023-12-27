Gaming
Apple Arcade Essentials are perfect to see the New Year in
Relax on your couch until 2024 with the best of Apple Arcade.
Just before 2023 ends, Apple Arcade has highlighted a handful of games to enjoy the beginning of 2024 gracefully.
Apple calls these game collections “Essential,” and they are all available on the platform.
Apple Arcade launched four new titles in December and provided over 50 updates between November and December.
Currently, Apple Arcade is taking a break from new releases, and these are the games Apple wants you to play in the meantime.
Apple has highlighted a few of its most popular games on the platform and has shared them through an App Store Story named Play the Essentials!
Apple’s picks of the best of Apple Arcade are awesome
There are five categories for kids to adults, solo to multiplayer, and more.
Here’s the complete list of Arcade games Apple things you should try:
So cozy
Family fun
Squad up
Take it easy
Challenge yourself
Happy holiday gaming on Apple Arcade
We’ve been playing many of these games over the holidays, with Slay the Spire+, Stitch., and Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure getting the most screen time.
Apple Arcade has huge value in our opinion, so it’s well worth the $6.99 subscription.
