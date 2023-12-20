Verizon users get access to $4.99 iPhone roadside assistance plan

Stranded with no signal? Not a problem if you’re rocking an iPhone 14 or iPhone 15.

Apple’s latest trick lets these devices scream for help from the cosmos, connecting you to roadside assistance via satellite—even when you’re off the grid.

Yup, iOS 17.2 is turning your iPhone into a distress beacon that works where your carrier’s bars don’t, reports MacSources.

This is in addition to the emergency services calling functionality built into any iPhone.

iPhone users on Verizon can use Messages to get roadside assistance

Previously, Apple had partnered with AAA to offer two years of free SOS signals for iPhone owners. However, the latest update has expanded this capability by collaborating with Verizon as well.

If you’ve got a Verizon SIM, you can now tap into their roadside rescue for a monthly fee or a one-time service charge.

It’s $4.99 per month per line, which is substantially cheaper than the service charges which include towing at $154, tire changing at $98, or jump starting at $92.

And in case you’re wondering how to make that satellite connection, Apple’s Support page lays it all out. If you’re looking to save some time, we outlined them below:

Open the Messages app on your iPhone.

Tap at the top of the screen, then type “roadside” in the address field.

Tap Roadside Assistance from the options that appear.

Follow the onscreen instructions, which may include providing information about your car and the issue you’re experiencing.

If asked, confirm whether you’re an AAA member and have your AAA information available or saved on your iPhone.

Once connected, you’ll be guided to connect to a satellite and communicate directly with a roadside assistance provider for further assistance.

Something to keep in mind: you will need to have iOS 17.2 installed on your device for any of this to work.

Also, while Apple has been generous, partnering with AAA to offer a two-year, no-charge bat signal for new iPhone 14 and 15 owners (and throwing an extra year for the early adopters), remember, the tow truck’s not on the house.

So, there you have it. Apple’s giving you one more reason to stay in their ecosystem—because who else has your back when you’re out of touch, literally?

