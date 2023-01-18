Apple reveals new second-generation HomePod for $299

Alongside Mac mini and MacBook Pro news, Apple has quietly unveiled a second-generation HomePod.

The new HomePod, which looks a lot like the old HomePod, is now available for pre-order, with availability starting on February 3.

It will be available in two colors, white and midnight black. The midnight black color is new to the lineup and definitely a nice addition.

Like the last version, it includes support for Spatial Audio, which is basically a fancy way to say it produces 360-degree sound. Additionally, users can connect two HomePods to create stereo sound.

It also features room-sensing technology. With this, the speaker should be able to recognize sound reflections. This means it will tweak how it presents audio based on its placement.

So, for example, if you have it placed in the corner of a room, it will automatically make tweaks that theoretically will make your audio sound better.

To help make everything work seamlessly and quickly, the new HomePod features the S7 processor. This is also used in the Series 7 Apple Watch.

With the new version, Apple has also added support for Matter, a new standard that helps make more smart objects work together.

Finally, the updated smart speaker features humidity and temperature sensors. Apple states these new sensors will help users set up automations like temperature adjustments and closing smart blinds.

Apple originally discontinued the larger HomePod back in 2020. But recently, reports pointed to a new version being released. Now, we can see those reports were accurate.

Again, the new $299 HomePod is available for pre-order, with availability starting on February 3.

It will be available to users in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, the US, and 11 other countries.

