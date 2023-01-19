How to preorder Apple’s new HomePod 2

If you’re into smart speakers and somehow don’t own an Alexa or Google Assistant device, Apple wants you to know that they have a thing that exists.

No, not the HomePod Apple discontinued back in 2021. Instead, it’s the HomePod 2, the smart home assistant they quietly launched earlier in the week.

The second generation device officially launches on February 3rd and will cost $299.99. But you don’t have to wait until February to place your orders because a handful of retailers will let you preorder it now.

So if you have $300 to burn and want to upgrade your smart home audio setup, here are a few options to place your order and avoid a trip to the Apple Store.

Where to preorder the HomePod 2

Naturally, you can always preorder directly from the source. Apple is offering the new $299 HomePod on its website and in Apple stores across the country.

Of course, you have other options too, so depending on your choice of poison, you shouldn’t have any problems getting your order in.

Preorder Apple HomePod (2nd Generation) $299.99 The preorder options for the new HomePod are consistent with previous releases. There do not appear to be any notable incentives offered by retailers to encourage preordering at this time. Target Walmart

So what can you expect with the new HomePod 2? Surprisingly not that much, but there are some notable new additions. Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect:

Users can connect two HomePods to create stereo sound

Sound Recognition capability allows it to listen for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

Compatible with Matter, a new smart home standard

Humidity and temperature sensors

Includes “room sensing” algorithms and automatic equalizer settings

To get a full rundown on everything Apple introduced to its revamped HomePod, we have a full HomePod 2 rundown here.

And if you want to dive deeper, here’s Apple’s press release with all the details.

Preorder Apple HomePod (2nd Generation) $299.99 Just like its predecessor from 2018, the second-generation HomePod boasts a similar design but with the addition of some minor hardware improvements. Best Buy B&H

The HomePod 2 ships February 3rd

The new HomePod is available in black and white and features the same mesh fabric as the previous versions of the HomePod.

Again, it’s available to preorder now in several regions, including the U.S., U.K., and more. It ships on February 3rd, 2023.

No matter which color option you choose, be sure to place your preorder soon, as the new HomePod could be in high demand and may sell out quickly.

But, guessing from the last HomePod launch, I’m sure Apple will have plenty to go around.

You can preorder the HomePod 2 today and be one of the first to get it when it launches Feburary 3. Preorder via any of the options below: Target Best Buy B&H

