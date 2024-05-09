Apple sells a ton of subscription services, and what better way to appease the board than giving away free stuff?

Yup, for just $129, you can snag the latest Apple Pencil Pro and get a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+.

And aside from three months of ad-free, exclusive shows on Apple TV +, here’s what else dances into your digital life—without additional charge:

Apple Fitness+ for three months : New subscribers can kick, stretch, and high five virtually with Apple’s premier workout platform, no sweat about payments!

: New subscribers can kick, stretch, and high five virtually with Apple’s premier workout platform, no sweat about payments! Apple Arcade for up to four months : Games galore with no ads and no in-app purchases. Whether you’re a solo adventurer or a group quest lover, it’s game time!

: Games galore with no ads and no in-app purchases. Whether you’re a solo adventurer or a group quest lover, it’s game time! Apple Music for three months: Stream over 100 million songs and vibe into playlists aplenty. Flip the switch on your auditory experience with ad-free tunes.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) 4.7 $129.00 $79.00 The 2024 Apple Pencil offers precise input with low latency, an easy magnetic charging system, and seamless compatibility with the latest iPad models. Its improved tilt sensitivity enhances creative tasks and note-taking.

Why Apple Pencil Pro?

The new stylus isn’t just any stylus. It pairs flawlessly with iPad Pro models featuring the beastly M4 chip. It boasts a “Barrel Roll” gyroscope feature, for starters. This nifty addition boosts control, enhancing your creative and professional projects.

What’s Apple TV + Got?

Think riveting content. From the heart-tugging drama ‘The Morning Show’ to the eerie realms of ‘Servant’. Apple TV + dishes out exclusive Apple Originals. No ads. No commitment post-trial. Just pure entertainment.

Sounds Good?

Check out more about this tempting deal here. This offer won’t last forever. Grab it before it slips away!

Whether sketching out your next big thing or binge-watching the latest hit series, this deal ensures your Apple toolkit remains as mighty as ever.

Grab your Apple Pencil Pro today and paint your world with broad, striking strokes of entertainment. Spiffy new tech paired with top-tier content? Yes, please. Happy shopping, folks!

