Apple could be partnering up with Toyota for its Apple Car

Apple has been talking about developing its own electric vehicle for years now, and it looks like the company might be making some major progress. The company is reportedly in talks with Japanese vehicle giant Toyota about partnering up to help manufacture the vehicle.

According to a new report from DigiTimes, the Apple car division is currently on a trip around Asia speaking with auto manufacturers about a possible partnership for manufacturing its vehicle. After a stop in Korea to speak with a couple of manufacturers, the group set its sights on Japan.

And what better Japanese auto manufacturer is there to work with than Toyota? Apple is seemingly very focused on developing its self-driving electric vehicle by 2024, so the company probably wants to go ahead and establish a manufacturing partner.

Apple is said to have developed “breakthrough battery technology,” that aims to change the way people see electric vehicles. Despite having its own car division that was established in 2014, the company is expected to work with an established partner to help manufacture its vehicle.

Over the last year or so, there have been several auto manufacturers that were rumored to be working with Apple to develop this vehicle, including Nissan and Kia. Despite these talks, Apple has yet to reach a deal with any manufacturer, and it looks like the company is still looking at all of its options.

The company has said that it wants to get its self-driving electrical vehicle on the road by 2024, but there’s no guarantee that will happen. With the COVID pandemic and the fact that the company hasn’t established a partner yet, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the car delayed until 2025 or later.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: