Apple Podcasts is getting its biggest update since its launch

During today’s Spring Loaded event, Apple introduced the biggest update to Apple Podcasts since the service’s original launch. The update includes a major overhaul of the Apple Podcasts app as well as the introduction of subscriptions to the platform. These upgrades are scheduled for launch next month.

Apple Podcasts has been around for a while and contains millions of popular shows. Now, the app is getting a major update to the way users experience the app’s content. The updated app includes a personalized landing page for every show and upgrades the way users are introduced to new content.

The newly designed app will have channels, where similar content is compiled together to help introduce users to new shows. You will get recommendations for new channels to explore based on the shows that you enjoy.

Image: KnowTechie

Additionally, the company introduced Apple Podcast Subscriptions. This service will allow users to unlock additional content and features, such as ad-free listening, by paying for a subscription to a certain creator or channel. The addition of the subscription feature is another way that users will be able to support their favorite creators. The subscription feature will be launching sometime next month.

This was just the beginning of the massive Spring Loaded reveal event from Apple. The company also introduced a new iMac and iPad Pro, both equipped with the new M1 processor.

Additionally, the rumored AirTags were finally revealed, alongside some fancy keychain accessories. The Apple Podcasts update was just a minor touch, but it is something that may make a major difference in the future.

