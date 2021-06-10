After some hiccups, Apple is finally launching podcast subscriptions

Apple recently announced its plans to implement a subscription model for Apple Podcasts. After some significant issues that led to a delay, the feature is finally launching on June 15.

Apple Podcast subscriptions were initially announced during the company’s Spring Loaded event a few months ago. This feature will allow users to pay for a subscription to their favorite podcasts for perks like ad-free listening and exclusive content.

According to a report from The Verge, Apple had initially planned to roll out this new feature in May. However, an email was sent to creators last month, pushing the release of the feature back to June. Another email, sent to creators today, confirmed that the feature will become available worldwide on June 15.

A recent backend update that messed up a lot of the function on the app is likely a big factor in why the new feature has been delayed. Several creators have run into problems after a recent update in preparation for the new subscription feature. Podnews reported that some users couldn’t even get into their accounts.

Despite the delay, this is still a major move for Apple. Having a subscription feature available is a great way to draw new creators to the platform and give other creators more options to monetize their content.

And the company’s timing could only be better if it avoided delays since Spotify, Apple’s biggest podcast competitor, announced and released its own subscription service about a month ago. Hopefully, the rollout for this new feature will be smooth from here on out.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: