Spotify finally adds the ability to send podcast episodes with a timestamp

In one of the most “why wasn’t this already a feature?” moments of 2021, Spotify is finally adding functionality that will allow users to send a link to a podcast with an actual timestamp. No more “skip forward to 4:20” or “I don’t remember the exact time, but it was near the end” drivel.

Starting today, the feature is rolling out to all users and couldn’t be easier to use. It comes with some other small changes for sharing music and podcasts, but this is by far the best of the three.

Just open up a podcast, get to the part you want to share, share as normal, and on the screen asking where you want to share, there will be a new toggle that says something like “Share from XX:XX.” Toggling this on will let you send the direct timestamp to the part of the podcast you want people to listen to.

In addition to the new timestamp feature on Spotify, sharing is getting a visual upgrade, with canvas shares now showing more video-art showcases. The entire share functionality is also getting an overhaul on mobile, with clearer menus and canvas previews before you share to places like Instagram Stories and Snapchat.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: