Your Spotify subscription is about to get more expensive

Spotify is in the process of increasing subscription costs across Europe and the UK, with US price hikes on the way. With more streaming services slowly raising prices, this isn’t but so surprising.

If you’re a Student, Duo, or Family subscriber in parts of Europe and the UK, your plan will cost more starting on April 30. Family plans in the US also increase in price on that day. Subscribers to the individual Premium plan are unaffected at this time.

How much are your subscriptions going up? Well, Spotify Family for US users is going up to $15.99 per month, an increase of $1. Duo, Premium, and Student plans will stay at their current level for now, but with prices increasing everywhere else, don’t expect that to remain the case for too long.

UK users will get rate hikes on most plans, with Spotify Student increasing from £4.99 to £5.99, Duo increasing from £12.99 to £13.99, and Spotify Family users’ rates will increase from £14.99 to £16.99.

Ireland and a few other European countries will see Student and Duo plans increase by one Euro a month, and the Family plan in Europe is increasing by three Euros per month. Some Asian and South American countries will also see price increases in this range.

All existing Spotify subscribers in Europe, the UK, and the US will get a one-month grace period before the new rates come into effect. That means that even though the new rates start April 30, you won’t see an increase in your bill until June.

