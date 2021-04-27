Amazon has been testing out in-garage delivery in certain markets for a few months. Now, the company is bringing that service everywhere that it delivers groceries. This now includes over 5,000 US cities where you can get Amazon groceries delivered directly to your garage.

Garage Grocery Delivery was initially developed in November of 2020. Amazon has been testing it out in only a few places, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle, and San Francisco. Now, the service is available wherever Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods does grocery delivery.

This new feature uses Key by Amazon to allow delivery drivers to drop off your groceries inside of your garage if you meet a couple of requirements. First, you must obviously live in an area that offers Amazon grocery delivery. The other major requirement is that you have a MyQ-enabled garage door opener. This device is what gives delivery drivers access to open and close your garage door.

If you meet all of these requirements, simply select “Key Delivery” when you check out, and a driver will drop your groceries off safely inside of your garage. This is a perfect service for people who stay on the move and have trouble scheduling times for grocery drop-off. It also means you can go grocery shopping without ever having to leave your couch.

Amazon first introduced Key by Amazon a couple of years ago as a way to bring deliveries directly into your house, utilizing various smart technologies. Having delivery drivers come in and out of my house seems a little strange to me, but I could get on board with garage delivery.

At least this way I won’t have strange people regularly judging my Dr. Pepper can collection. Unfortunately, I live in small-town USA with a population of around 17, so I’ll be long gone before we get a Whole Foods.

