Samsung’s latest Galaxy laptops have 5G and a “secret screen” function

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event was today, with the company unveiling a range of new laptops under the Galaxy Book branding.

The Galaxy Book Pro and Book Pro 360 have some of the hottest mobile tech around, including Intel 11th Gen processors and 5G connectivity. They also showed off the base model Galaxy Book, which has 4G connectivity.

Both Galaxy Book Pro models have AMOLED screens and can be bought in either 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch display sizes. They also have VESA DisplayHDR 500 support, DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Atmos support for audio as well, so they should be content-consuming powerhouses. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 has 5G support, for internet access wherever you may want to work from.

Image: KnowTechie

Those screens also have a neat trick – a “Secret Screen” function that makes it harder for anyone around you to see what’s on your screen. That’s probably going to be a big selling point, even if we’re still supposed to be social distancing.

The base Galaxy Book has a 15.6-inch screen, 4G connectivity, and comes in a number of configurations, with Intel i3/i5/i7 processors, Intel Xe or Iris graphics, or Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics, and a 54Wh battery.

The 15.6-inch Galaxy Book starts at around $1,000, the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro starts from $999.99, the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro from $1,099.99, the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 from $1,199.99, and the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 from $1,299.99.

All are available to pre-order today, with availability on May 14. Orders before May 13 get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earphones.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.