The new Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey is for people that are tired of flashy gaming laptops

Samsung just unveiled its ‘most powerful Galaxy device’ ever, the Galaxy Book Odyssey. It’s a gaming laptop that looks business casual, and it’s powered by Intel’s 11th Gen processors and the all-new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti or RTX 3050 graphics chips.

Samsung has gone for a 1080p 15.6-inch panel on this laptop, that seems to be using a 60Hz refresh rate. That’s an odd choice when Samsung’s own marketing says that the RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q can get 70fps+ on Ultra settings and the RTX 3050 Max-Q can do 60fps+ on Ultra.

With the Galaxy Book Odyssey, you can choose from Intel’s 11th Gen Core i5 or i7 processors, and up to 32GB of RAM, with the base unit having 8GB. Storage options go up to 1TB of SSD, and you can upgrade this on your own as it comes with two NVMe SSD slots. It comes with Windows 10 Home as standard, or Windows 10 Pro for a nominal fee.

It wouldn’t be a gaming laptop without decent sound, and it’s got Dolby Atmos support so that’s handled. A pro-grade keyboard, a large trackpad, fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, and dual-band Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.1 round out the specs.

Connectivity-wise, you get three USB-3.2 Type-A ports, two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and even a microSD slot. It’s nice to see that Samsung is keeping ports on laptops when the rest of the market is moving away from them.

An 83Wh battery powers the Galaxy Book Odyssey, which also comes with a 135W USB-C charger. It’s available in August, with a starting price of $1,399. At present, it’s not clear if this is coming to the US. We’ll update with a link when it is available.

