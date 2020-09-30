How to sign up for Amazon Prime and get all of those sweet Prime Day deals

Amazon’s annual Prime Day starts on October 13, when Amazon will be heavily discounting all kinds of goods – but only if you already have an Amazon Prime subscription. Yes, one of the perks of your paid subscription is the ability to buy more stuff for cheap, throwing more cash in the general direction of Jeff Bezos’ pockets.

You don’t just get extra deals though, an Amazon Prime subscription gives you all kinds of other benefits. There’s Prime Video, with its mix of original content and favorite shows, free and faster shipping on pretty much everything sold or fulfilled through Amazon, Prime Music (and Amazon Music Unlimited for an additional cost), Prime Gaming, and even Prime Reading which gives you a selection of comics, books, and magazines to read.

If that wasn’t enough, you can also share your Prime membership with one other adult, so your significant other doesn’t have to miss out on all the Prime fun. If you don’t already have a subscription, it’s super easy to sign up.

Here’s how to sign up so you can take advantage of those Prime Day savings

Pick your plan

Head on over to Amazon’s Prime landing page, and click on See More Plans. That’ll let you choose between just Prime Video at $8.99 a month, Prime which is $12.99 a month, and Prime annual which works out at $119 a year. Don’t pick Prime Video only, you won’t get access to Prime Day deals and that’s what we’re after.

Students: Click on the Are you a student? link and sign up, you’ll get six months of Prime Student free and it’ll be $6.49 a month after that while you’re still at school. You can tack on Showtime for 99 cents a month (for up to a year), or Amazon Music Unlimited for another 99 cents a month.

If you are on either of these programs, you can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month. It won’t let you share Prime with any other household members though, so just be aware of that minor limitation 30-day trial: Remember that you can always sign up and cancel within 30 days, so you could technically get Prime Day savings without paying for a subscription. This only works once though.

Create an account

Once you know which plan you’re going for, you’ll have to sign up for an Amazon account (assuming you don’t already have one).

Click on the large Try Prime button at the top-right, then on Create your Amazon account Fill in all your details, and create a unique, long password that you aren’t using for any other accounts. Also, it’s worth turning on Two-Factor Authentication You’ll get a one-time password sent to your email address at this stage, so find it in your inbox and put the code into the Verify box Enter your billing details and you’re done

Enjoy

Now it’s time to go download the Amazon Prime Video app for all of your mobile devices and streaming boxes, as there are a whole bunch of great shows to watch, including Amazon Originals such as The Boys.

What do you think? Are you a Prime member? Plan on finally signing up? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

