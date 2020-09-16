Amazon plans to hire 100,000 distribution workers in Canada and the US

In a recent announcement, Amazon revealed its plans to recruit over 100,000 new workers for its operations in both the US and Canada. This is the company’s fourth hiring spree in 2020, and it includes both part and full-time openings.

Furthermore, Amazon revealed that it would increase pay by $2 per hour in the US and Canada. That will bring minimal hourly wages up to $15 per hour. Sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000 will be given to employees in some cities.

In the press release, it was also revealed that the company is on route to add 100 more distribution and packaging centers in Canada and the US. A good chunk of the new employees will be working in the new Amazon centers and warehouses.

Since the start of the pandemic, Amazon has been flooded with online orders. As a direct result of that, Amazon’s sales in the last quarter increased for a staggering 40%, reaching $88.9 billion. That saw an unprecedented growth of Amazon’s stocks. Jeff Bezos, the founder and the CEO of Amazon, saw his wealth grow beyond the $200 billion threshold. That made Bezos the single richest man in the world, ahead of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

The new hiring spree also comes in light of the upcoming holidays and the potential second wave of new COVID-19 infections expected this fall amid the re-opening of the schools. In any case, the Seattle based e-commerce corporation plans to meet the demand and is aggressively preparing for it.

In the past, numerous reports have suggested poor working conditions, high injury rates among their warehouse employees, etc. Amazon’s storage, distribution, and packaging facilities were often scrutinized for the way they treat their employees.

In the last decade, Amazon created over 600,000 new jobs in the US alone. Their investments in the US exceeded $350 billion and covered practically every US state. At the moment, they employ more than 1,000,000 people worldwide. That makes them one of the biggest (private sector) employers in the world.

