Walmart+ is a $98 a year service with same-day delivery, gas savings, and more

We first heard about Walmart+ a few months back and now, it is official, with the company announcing the service plus the features subscribers will gain access to.

So, for starters, the service will be available to everyone starting on September 15. It will run you $98 per year, or $12.95 a month. There will be a free 15-day trial available. The service is launching with three main benefits, but it is possible more things will be added in the future.

The main thing here is going to be unlimited free delivery. With Walmart+, you’ll get the fastest delivery options available to you (including same-day) at the prices in-store. Over 160,000 items qualify for this part of the service. You may notice that this sounds a lot like Walmart’s Delivery Unlimited service and that is because it is. Members of that service will be automatically rolled over to the new Walmart+.

In addition to free delivery, members will also get fuel discounts of up to five cents per gallon “at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations.” The announcement also notes that Sam’s Club gas stations will also benefit from this discount in the near future.

The final part of the service comes in the form of Scan & Go. This new service will let customers scan items in-store on the Walmart app and use Walmart Pay to pay for the items. This will be a handy feature at all times, but it is especially nice right now, as most people are looking to get in and out when venturing into the world.

Overall, it seems like a solid service for people that use Walmart for a lot of their grocery and various shopping needs. It’s not live yet, but users will soon (September 15) be able to sign up by visiting this link.

What do you think? Are you interested in this new service? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: