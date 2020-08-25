Whole Foods stores may get cashierless tech through Amazon Go in 2021

If you hate the idea of having to interact with people in the grocery store, good news, as Whole Foods is looking to implement Amazon Go’s cashierless tech as early as 2021. This comes from a new report the New York Post.

The news comes from other news regarding Amazon executive Jeff Wilke leaving the company. Before he leaves, however, the Post reports he has two main objectives – the rollout of more Amazon Go stores and, the bigger project, implementing some of Amazon Go’s cashierless tech into Whole Foods locations.

The main focus will be the sensors that drive the cashierless model. With this, users can simply download an app, put things in their cart, and walk out when they are done shopping. After you leave, you’ll be charged for the items you left the store with.

Amazon purchased Whole Foods back in 2017, so it makes sense that Amazon would try to find ways to utilize both its tech and a successful grocery store. An insider tells the Post, “Amazon Go proved out the tech, but they can’t figure out how to make those stores profitable. But Whole Foods prints cash, and with healthy margins, too.”

With COVID-19 making many of us reconsider how we interact in public, having an option that doesn’t require much human interaction could surely be welcome. And even past that, just the basic convenience of being able to run into a store, grab a couple things, and leave, will surely be a boon for people in a rush.

What do you think? Do you like the idea of cashierless stores? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: