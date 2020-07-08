Walmart+, the $98 per year Amazon Prime competitor, launches in July

If you do any real shopping on the internet, you almost certainly have Amazon Prime. What started as a service to get free shipping has grown tremendously in the years since it released in 2005. Now, Walmart wants to get in on the premium service option with Walmart+, and the company has plans to extend the option passed just online benefits.

First reported by Recode back in February, the $98 a year service plans to launch later this month. This information comes from a new Recode report.

This new loyalty program from Walmart, according to Recode, will include a variety of services that should appeal to shoppers who use Walmart for shopping online and in brick-and-mortar. These services include free same-day delivery of groceries and other products, reserved slots for grocery pickup, and possibly even options for two-hour delivery options.

In addition to the services mentioned above, Walmart+ is also expected to offer members gas discounts at Walmart gas stations and early access to select products. Recode also notes that Walmart+ members could gain access to something called “Scan and Go.” This service would allow customers to skip in-store lines. Interestingly, this feature was trialed by Walmart two years ago, before the company discontinued tests.

There’s also talks of the membership including entertainment options and a Walmart+ branded credit card.

At the time of this writing, there has been no official confirmation regarding this, or if it will start as a nationwide rollout or limited to certain areas.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how people react to this premium membership from Walmart. It makes sense, for sure, but will people be open to yet another subscription service?

