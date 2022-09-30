Here are your free Prime Gaming games for October 2022

As we inch closer to October, Amazon is offering up a new batch of free games for Amazon Prime members through Prime Gaming.

If you didn’t know already, one of the unique perks that Amazon offers to its Prime subscribers is a batch of free PC games every month. Additionally, there’s a constantly rotating schedule of free in-game content with Prime Gaming.

Over the course of October, you can snag seven different games for free with your Prime subscription.

And the games will be yours forever after you claim them, even if your Prime membership runs out. So let’s see what’s up for grabs.

Prime Gaming free games for October 2022

As always, Amazon kicks off this month’s free Prime Gaming games with a few exciting, AAA titles. First up is Fallout 76, the open-world multiplayer entry to the classic post-apocalyptic RPG.

Next, Amazon is offering Total War: Warhammer II. This game lets you build your own army as you move to conquer your enemies. It combines turn-based tactics with real-time combat for an epic, unique experience.

Also up for grabs is Middle-Earth: Shadow of War. This is the sequel to Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, which Amazon gave away in September.

Glass Masquerade: Origins is the next title up for grabs. It’s an artistic puzzle game where you create beautiful stained-glass clocks using shattered pieces as puzzle pieces.

Next up for grabs is Loom. Loom is a musical point-and-click adventure where it’s up to you to save the universe. Hero’s Hour is a real-time combat RPG with a retro feel and heavy strategy aspects.

Finally, Horace is a story-rich platformer following the journey of a small robot looking to find himself through pop culture

Free in-game content

The Prime Gaming rewards every month don’t stop with just the free games. Amazon also offers tons of free in-game content for several popular games.

Unlike the free games, the in-game content doesn’t necessarily revolve on a monthly basis. Amazon is constantly rotating free content in and out, so it’s best to keep an eye on the Prime Gaming website regularly.

Right now, the in-game content up for grabs includes free stuff from many popular games, like Fall Guys, Rainbow Six Siege, Pokémon GO, and many more.

When you’re on the Prime Gaming website, click the In-game Content tab to see the free content currently up for grabs. You won’t want to miss out on this.

Take full advantage of your subscription with Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming is yet another great benefit that comes with your Amazon Prime subscription. And for gamers, it’s one you want to take advantage of.

First of all, you get a few free AAA games for free every month that will be yours forever. Plus, all of the free in-game content offered up regularly can be great for games you already play.

Be sure to check out the Prime Gaming website regularly to see what kind of content and games are up for grabs. It’s all free with a Prime membership, so why not take advantage?

