Here are your free Prime Gaming games for January 2023

With 2023 underway, Amazon Prime continues to offer monthly free games and content to Prime subscribers through the Prime Gaming website

One of the lesser-known perks of the subscription is access to Prime Gaming. Prime Gaming offers free games every month and a rotating schedule of free in-game content for many popular games.

In January, Amazon Prime subscribers can claim six free games.

Remember, these games will be yours forever once you claim them. You need a Prime subscription to claim them, but they’ll be yours to play even after the Prime subscription runs out.

Prime Gaming free games for January 2023

January’s Prime Gaming rewards kick off with The Evil Within 2. This survival horror title pits you against terrifying monsters in a hellish world from the creators of Resident Evil.

Chicken Police – Paint it RED is a noir adventure with a twist. This unique story blends mystery and comedy in a way no one could have expected.

Nest up is Faraway 2, where you’ll have to use your head to traverse puzzles and other obstacles to escape the jungle.

Breathedge thrusts you into space as your ship mysteriously crashes. You’ll have to craft tools, build vehicles, and take control of space stations to discover the truth behind your spaceship crash.

In Beat Cop, you play a former New York detective framed for murder. Explore the dark parts of the city as you uncover the story behind your unfortunate circumstance.

Finally, Prime Gaming brings you Lawn Mowing Simulator for free. Relax in the British countryside as you maintain digital lawns.

Free in-game content

Image: KnowTechie

Prime Gaming isn’t just about free games every month. Additionally, you can take advantage of a constantly rotating list of free in-game content for some of your favorite games.

Prime’s in-game content doesn’t rotate every month. Instead, Amazon is constantly adding new content for you to claim across dozens of popular titles.

So you’ll want to keep up with the Prime Gaming website to take full advantage.

Currently, Amazon is offering up in-game content for League of Legends, FIFA 23, Destiny 2, Genshin Impact, and many more.

Head to the Prime Gaming website and choose the In-game Content tab. Check this page often to see what Amazon has up for grabs.

Get everything out of your subscription with Prime Gaming

Image: Amazon

If you haven’t already, check out Prime Gaming. It’s one of the best features of Amazon Prime for gamers.

With all of the free games alone, you could start a pretty extensive gaming library after just a few months. And all that free in-game content will help you in some of the games you’re already playing.

Be sure to take advantage of Prime Gaming every month. You never know what kind of gem Amazon will offer Prime subscribers.

