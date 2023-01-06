Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023

As we kick off the new year, it’s time for January’s new batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

Keeping with tradition, Xbox is offering up two free games to Gold subscribers this month. Remember, if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get access to Xbox Live Gold so you can claim these free games.

Both of these games are available on both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S with backward compatibility. Read below to see what Xbox has up for offer in January’s free Games with Gold.

Free Games with Gold for January 2023

First up on the list is Iris Fall. Iris Fall is a puzzle adventure game set in a dreamlike world of light and shadow.

Unique puzzles, clever mechanics, and a distinctive soundtrack make for a wonderful adventure in Iris Fall.

Also up for grabs this month is Autonauts. This sandbox simulator sets you in space among uninhabited planets, any of which can be yours for the taking.

Build up your home with the traditional sticks and stones foundation before expanding your world with worker bots, artificial intelligence, and even your own civilization.

Check out both titles and their availability dates below:

Iris Fall ($19.99 ERP) – Available January 1 to 31

Autonauts ($19.99 ERP) – Available January 16 to February 15

That’s what’s up for grabs in January for Xbox’s free Games with Gold promotion. Anyone with an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription can claim these games for free.

