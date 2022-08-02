Here are your free Prime Gaming games for August 2022

For gamers out there that have an active subscription to Amazon Prime, did you know you could get a handful of free PC games every month through Prime Gaming?

One of the benefits that Prime members get is access to Amazon’s Prime Gaming rewards. With Prime Gaming, you can claim tons of free in-game content for some popular games that rotate in and out regularly.

But what’s even better is that you can get five free games every month just for being a Prime member. That’s five whole games per month that you should be enjoying if you’re paying for Prime.

Since we just entered a new month, that means it’s time for another batch of free Prime games. So let’s see what’s up for grabs for Prime Gaming in August.

Prime Gaming free games for August 2022

Amazon typically kicks off its free monthly Prime games with a AAA title from on a third-party platform, and August is no different.

This time around, you can snag Starcraft Remastered for PC or Mac on Battle.net. The classic real-time strategy from Blizzard has been remastered to better fit today’s gaming standards.

Next up is Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders, a wacky point-and-click where you solve puzzles to try and stop space aliens from reducing everyone’s IQ to single digits. Then, there’s the hidden object game Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises.

3D adventure game Beasts of Maravilla Island is up next, letting you take on the role of a young wildlife photographer on a strange, magical island. Recompile, a 3D Metroidvania-style hacking game tackling sapient AI, is the next free Prime Gaming title this month.

Finally, you can snag ScourgeBringer, a fast-paced roguelite platformer where you must hack and slash your way through ancient machines on your journey for redemption.

Free in-game content

Image: KnowTechie

Prime Gaming’s offerings don’t stop with just free games every month. The benefit also includes hauls of free, in-game content for tons of popular video games.

Unlike the complete, free games that are rotated in and out every month, in-game content doesn’t always change on a month-to-month basis.

Instead, the content is rotated out regularly, so you’ll want to keep an eye on the page pretty often.

So far this month, Prime Gaming includes free in-game content from several popular games. The list currently includes NBA 2K22, Rainbow Six Siege, League of Legends, Pokémon GO, and many more.

Head to the Prime Gaming website and choose the In-game content tab to see what free content is out there. It even includes free stuff for popular shooters, like Call of Duty and Valorant, so keep your eyes on the Prime Gaming page.

Don’t miss out on all the free content with Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming is one of the lesser-known benefits that come with your Amazon Prime membership. Gamers can get tons of free content and games every month. All you have to do is head to the Prime Gaming website and claim the freebies.

You even get free access to some AAA games, like Starcraft: Remastered. So you definitely want to keep up with what Amazon has on offer each month.

And if you regularly play some of the more popular games out there, check out the In-game content tab to see if there’s any free content that you can snag for your favorite games.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.