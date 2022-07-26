Amazon Prime just got way more expensive in Europe

Amazon is set to dish out another Prime price hike, this time to customers in Europe. The company cites “increased inflation and operating costs” as its reasons for increasing pricing. Some countries could see price hikes of more than 40 percent.

Earlier this week, Amazon began emailing its European Prime subscribers, notifying them of the price increases. And according to Reuters, the upcoming price increases are fairly substantial in several countries.

Customers in France will feel the increase the most, with annual subscription prices going up from €49 to €69.90, a 43 percent increase. Spain and Italy get the second worst treatment, with both countries seeing a 39 percent price hike from €36 to €49.90.

Amazon is increasing the price of Prime in the UK for the first time since 2014 in September. It’s going from £79 to £95 per year, a massive 20% jump pic.twitter.com/heX2xcNwIG — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 26, 2022

Germany, which is Amazon’s second largest Prime market, behind the US, will increase 30 percent from €69 to €89.90. Finally, UK members will have to fork over an extra 20 percent for Prime, from £79 to £95 per year.

Fortunately, Prime subscribers will have a few weeks to think about the changes before deciding if they should cancel. The price increases across Europe will go into effect starting after September 15.

It’s not really surprising that Amazon has increased its Prime membership prices across Europe. The company increased its American Prime membership prices from $119 to $139 just a few months ago. It was only a matter of time before European prices followed suit.

But Amazon has steadily increased Prime prices in the US over the last several years, while European price increases are rare. Even now, European Prime subscription prices are noticeably cheaper than they are in America.

There’s still a pretty big gap between Amazon Prime prices in Europe and America. However, it will be interesting to see if the gap will become smaller in the coming years.

