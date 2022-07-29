Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for August 2022

As we approach August in just a few days, it’s time for a new batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox gamers. As always, Xbox has four free games that it’s giving away to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in August.

And remember, if you have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you get Xbox Live Gold for no additional charge. So if you subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate, you can also snag these games for free over the course of the month.

For August and September, the free Games with Gold still includes two classic Xbox 360 titles as well as two Xbox One titles.

Remember, you can play all of these games on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S with backward compatibility. So let’s see what’s up for grabs.

Free Games with Gold for August 2022

The first game up for grabs in August is Calico. Calico is a community sim game where you’re tasked with building up your town’s cat café. Add in cute furniture and decorations to draw in more customers and let your cat café thrive.

Next up on the list is the hack and slash platformer, ScourgeBringer. Take on the role of deadly warrior Kyhra as you fight your way through a post-apocalyptic dungeon-scape. This fast-paced platformer will challenge you from start to finish.

Kicking off this month’s backward-compatible lineup, we have Saints Row 2. This open-world gangster game takes a new direction from its predecessor.

The Saints Row gang has been dismantled and it’s up to the player to bring the once-revered group back to its former glory.

And closing out August’s free Games with Gold is Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine. Assemble a team of the best thieves that you can find in this journey to pull off the perfect heist.

Build a team solo or join other players as you infiltrate nightclubs, yachts, and more in this top-down mega-heist experience.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

So that does it for this month’s free Games with Gold. You can snag all of these games for free during their available windows as long as you are an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber.

And remember, this is one of the last months that you’ll be able to get free Xbox 360 Games with Gold. So if you’re a retro gaming fan, be sure to check out these offers.

