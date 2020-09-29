Amazon thinks your palm is the perfect contactless payment option

Amazon has been finding its way into more brick-and-mortar businesses with things like Amazon Go stores and Whole Foods and now, the company is looking to take convenience to a new, strange level. The company wants to use your palm as a contactless payment option through something called Amazon One.

Which, if we’re being honest, in today’s world with COVID-19 still very much a thing (and seemingly on the rise again), contactless payment through your palm doesn’t seem like a terrible idea. Amazon chose the palm, because unlike something like fingerprints or facial scans, they can’t be tied to an individual. Also, to get it out of the way, Amazon says this information will be secured and not tied to individual Amazon One devices. Instead, the information will be stored on through a highly-secured section of Amazon’s cloud.

The company is currently planning on trialing the new payment option in a handful of Amazon Go stores in Seattle, which makes sense. These stores already have an emphasis on quickly getting in and out, and typically don’t require you to interact with other people. It could also see a rollout to Whole Foods and some of the company’s new bookstores.

Basically, it would work like this. The first time you go to a store with the Amazon One scanner, you’d scan your palm, enter your phone number, and insert your credit card to put everything on file. After that, you’re good to go. You’d then shop as you usually do and head out when you are ready.

While Amazon Go stores already offer contactless payment methods, this technology could really be implemented in other locations and events. The company agrees, noting that it could be used at other businesses, stadiums, or used as a “keycard” to get into your office. It could also make your palm a loyalty card of sorts for other businesses.

It’s an interesting idea, but time will tell if it actually catches on.

What do you think? Would you be down with using something like Amazon One? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

