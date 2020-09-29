Amazon is adding a $4.99-a-month service that acts as a personal shopper for men’s fashion

I like to think I have solid fashion sense, but that said, 90% of my wardrobe consists of varying shades of black and grey hoodies, black t-shirts, jeans, and various pairs of shoes. It’s just easier that way. Now, Amazon is here to help me with my fashion woes through a $4.99-a-month service that sends a selection of clothes every month.

Of course, that $4.99 fee doesn’t actually cover the cost of the clothes, but it does give you a personalized selection that should ease some of the pain of actually having to browse for clothes. Amazon originally launched this service last year for women’s clothes, before expanding to men’s clothing.

It is basically a direct competitor to services like Stitch Fix, but unlike Stitch Fix, Amazon charges a monthly fee instead of a $20, one-time fee that users pay with that service.

Here’s how Amazon’s personal shopper service works

You head over to the Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe website. Sign up and take a survey about your style and budget. Then, once a month Personal Shopper will alert you that you have a new selection of clothes to check out. You’ll pick out eight items to be sent to you.

Once they arrive, you can try them on and figure out what you like. Keep what you want and you’ll be charged for the items. For the things you don’t want, the order will include resealable packaging and a return label that makes returns super easy. A variety of brands will be included, including Adidas, Carhartt, Lacoste, and Levi’s. Amazon will also offer a selection of its own brands, as well.

Honestly, this is a super cool little service and one that I am thinking about signing up for. I just have to be careful, because you know how I get with subscription services…

What do you think? Is this a feature you could see yourself using? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

