Roku strikes a deal with Walmart to let you shop from your couch

Roku has just announced a partnership with Walmart to help customers shop directly from their TV. All you’ll need is a Roku device and you’ll be able to shop through Walmart ads while you’re watching TV from the couch.

“We’re working to connect with customers where they are already spending time, shortening the distance from discovery and inspiration to purchase,” said Walmart’s chief marketing officer, William White, in a press release from Roku’s newsroom earlier this week.

While Amazon tends to dominate the space, Walmart is no stranger to e-commerce. And with this new partnership, the companies are providing a first-of-its-kind shopping experience.

The partnership will allow users to purchase products from ads on their Roku devices simply by using the device’s remote. When they see a shippable ad, they’ll just navigate to it, press “OK” with the remote, and proceed to checkout.

The transaction will go through the company’s payment platform, Roku Pay, so all of your payment information can be entered automatically. From there, you’ll check out through Walmart’s checkout page and the order will be on its way.

Roku is looking to “make shopping on TV as easy as it is on social,” and this new partnership with Walmart certainly seems like a step in the right direction.

The companies didn’t share any kind of window for when this new shopping feature will be available to the public. So keep an eye on the ads when you’re watching TV on a Roku device.

