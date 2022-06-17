eBay is launching a new ‘live’ platform that’s basically QVC

eBay is launching its own version of QVC, eBay Live. The new service will provide curated lists of collectibles on a livestreaming platform. Coming later this month, the beta will start by selling some rare trading cards in partnership with Bleeker Trading.

That first event is on June 22, at 3 p.m. EST. On the stream, will be a selection of collectibles; including a 1995 Topps Finest Michael Jordan M1 Red Bordered Refractor PSA 9 MINT and a 1998 Kobe Bryant Skybox That’s Jam PSA 10.

eBay says it’ll be hosted by trading card and metaverse enthusiast DJ Skee. Chat participants will be able to interact with him via messages or reaction buttons.

Essentially, this is QVC on steroids, crossed with livestreaming. eBay likens it to being in a traditional offline shop, except who goes to those anymore?

Image: KnowTechie

eBay isn’t the only online company producing new shopping ideas. YouTube is working on a livestream shopping expansion. Twitter has Product Drops that give you reminders of upcoming sales, and livestreams.

Meta also has Live Shopping for creators, on both Facebook and Instagram. It seems the future is going to have a whole lot more infomercials.

eBay is going back to its roots in some ways, with a renewed focus on collectibles and trading cards. The online marketplace opened its own vault this month.

The vault is a 31-thousand square foot, 24/7 secured, temperature-controlled facility for collector’s use. Collectors and sellers can ship their cards to eBay for storage, paying a nominal fee when they withdraw their item.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: