Add the JBL Bar 2.0 to your home theater setup for $70 off

While today’s TVs continue to impress thanks to awesome displays, TV speakers are still pretty lackluster most of the time. But if you’re in the market for a new soundbar, today might be a good day to upgrade your TV’s sound with the JBL Bar 2.0 on sale for $70 off.

As part of this year’s Prime Day festivities, Amazon is offering the JBL Bar 2.0 soundbar for just $129.95. Originally selling for $200, this is a great deal for Prime members looking to step up the sound in their living rooms.

The JBL Bar 2.0 features a wired, HDMI connection alongside wireless Bluetooth capabilities. So you can hook up your phone or another mobile device to listen to some tunes while you’re not watching TV.

It comes with JBL Surround, which lets you get a surround sound experience without the hassle of extra speakers and wires running everywhere. You can enhance the television audio experience with very little work using the JBL Bar 2.0.

This deal is especially sweet because you don’t even need to be a Prime member to sign up. That said, it still wouldn’t hurt to sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires. That way, you can snag every Prime Day deal available.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.