Save $130 on LG’s 27-inch Ultragear 1440P gaming monitor

What would Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 be without deals on gaming components? And one of the best deals we’ve found so far is for this 27-inch 1440P gaming monitor from LG.

The LG Ultragear normally sells on Amazon for $379.99. But for Prime Day, you can save a whopping $130 on this monitor, bringing the price down to just $249.99.

That’s an incredible price for a 1440P gaming monitor like this one. It features a 144Hz refresh rate on a 27-inch IPS display. With a 1ms response time and G-Sync compatibility, it’s a perfect monitor for your favorite competitive multiplayer games.

You’ll have a hard time finding a deal on a 1440P gaming monitor with the specs found here from a known brand like LG for a better price, even during Prime Day.

This deal is especially sweet because you don’t even need to be a Prime member to sign up. That said, it still wouldn’t hurt to sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires. That way, you can snag every Prime Day deal available.

