Deals
Grab this 4-pack of smart plugs for 50% off during Prime Day
$19.97 for four smart plugs is a pretty good deal.
If you’re looking to automate some of the most basic tasks in your home, then smart plugs are a great way to go. And if you’re looking for a great option, this 4-pack of Amysen smart plugs will get you on your way.
For a limited time, this 4-pack of smart plugs is down to just $19.97 for Prime Day. It usually sells for $40, saving you 50% off.
You can use the Amysen smart plugs to turn your ordinary wall outlet into a smart socket. And you can use them to power any of your smart appliances, such as lights, fans, air conditioners, and much more.
Pair these smart plugs up with a smart hub like an Amazon Echo or Google Home device connected to your home WiFi network, and you have hands-free control over any of your available smart appliances.
Thankfully, this deal doesn’t require a Prime membership. Just add the item to your cart and you’re good to go. Click the button below to find out more about the Amysen smart plug 4-pack.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- KnowTechie’s best Amazon Prime Day deals 2022
- These Belkin wireless earbuds are $20 off during Amazon’s Prime Day
- 48-inch LG OLED C1 is a ridiculously low $797 right now
- Beats Studio3 headphones are on sale at Amazon for $200
- Gryphon is slinging great router sales for Prime Day
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.