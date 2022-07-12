Connect with us

Grab this 4-pack of smart plugs for 50% off during Prime Day

$19.97 for four smart plugs is a pretty good deal.

amysen smart plug 4-pack
Image: KnowTechie

If you’re looking to automate some of the most basic tasks in your home, then smart plugs are a great way to go. And if you’re looking for a great option, this 4-pack of Amysen smart plugs will get you on your way.

For a limited time, this 4-pack of smart plugs is down to just $19.97 for Prime Day. It usually sells for $40, saving you 50% off.

You can use the Amysen smart plugs to turn your ordinary wall outlet into a smart socket. And you can use them to power any of your smart appliances, such as lights, fans, air conditioners, and much more.

Pair these smart plugs up with a smart hub like an Amazon Echo or Google Home device connected to your home WiFi network, and you have hands-free control over any of your available smart appliances.

Thankfully, this deal doesn’t require a Prime membership. Just add the item to your cart and you’re good to go. Click the button below to find out more about the Amysen smart plug 4-pack.

