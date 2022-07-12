Amazon is offering the Echo Dot and a free smart bulb for just $20

Looking to take the first steps or even expand your smart home capabilities? Then, boy does Amazon have a Prime Day deal for you. Prime members can get an Echo Dot and a free Bluetooth smart light bulb for just $20. That’s a total of $45 in savings.

The Echo Dot is is your pathway to setting up your own smart home. On top of being an Alexa-enabled speaker that you can use to listen to music, it can turn several aspects of your home hands-free. Lights, thermostats, doors, and more can be controlled using Echo Dot with the help of Alexa.

Additionally, the included Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb works flawlessly with Echo Dot. You can change brightness, colors, and even set up lighting routines and schedules with the Sengled bulb.

Looking to build your own smart home? Then, the Echo Dot is a great place to begin. And for Prime members, now is as good a time as ever, with Prime Day deals saving you $45 on this smart home bundle.

Again, to get this price, you’ll have to have an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires. Click the button below to find out more.

