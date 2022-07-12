Gryphon is slinging great router sales for Prime Day

It’s always a good day to think about network security. Let Gryphon do all the heavy lifting for you, with its range of smart, secure Wi-Fi routers. They’re all on sale for Amazon Prime Day, with deals up to 40-percent off the usual price.

The Gryphon Parental Control router is down to $120, a saving of $80. It’s an AC3000 tri-band router, that you can buy multiple of to create a mesh network to cover your home in Wi-Fi.

You also get tons of security features, and uncomplicated ways to manage your household’s devices.

The Gryphon Guardian is also on sale, which is perfect for smaller homes. Save 40-percent on this pint-sized mesh router, now only $47.40.

You still get all of Gryphon’s security knowledge, dual-band Wi-Fi, and six months of free inbuilt cybersecurity. It’ll cost you $89 a year to keep your home secure after that.

The Gryphon AX is also on sale, with a 25-percent off coupon to tap before checkout. That gets you the latest Wi-Fi 6, and all of Gryphon’s award-winning family security software. Cover up to 3,000 square feet in secure, fast Wi-Fi for a ridiculously low price.

No matter which Gryphon router you choose, you can rest assured that it’s working tirelessly to keep your home network secure.

Again, to get most of these prices, you’ll have to have an active Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t have one, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

