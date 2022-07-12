The Roborock E5 robot vac is now only $180 for Prime Day

Roborock is making it easier for Amazon Prime members to clean their floors. The capable Roborock E5 robovac is $110 off, making it the cheapest we’ve seen it. It usually sells for $289.

You’ll need to be a Prime member for this deal, but you’ll really clean up with it. The E5 has 2,500 Pa of suction, knows if it’s on a hard floor or carpet, and has 2152 square feet of cleaning power before the battery runs down.

Using OpticEye and dual gyroscopes it can find its way around your floors. While it cleans, the E5 is busy mapping your home, so you can rest assured it won’t miss any spots. That’s helped by a z-shaped cleaning path.

You can use the Roborock app to control where it cleans. Additionally, it comes with a remote control too. The Roborock E5 is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can even mop your floors with it, but you’ll have to buy a separate mopping accessory.

Again, to get this price, you’ll have to have an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires. Click the button below for more info.

