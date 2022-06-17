The Xbox app will now tell you if your PC can run a game

The latest update for the Xbox app for PC includes a handy new feature that will let gamers know if their machine can handle a game before they download it. While still in its early stages, this new feature should help save a ton of time and headaches.

The new feature was revealed in a blog post on the Xbox website covering the June update for the app. Now when you check out a game on the Xbox app, it might tell you if the game will run on your PC.

We say “might” because Microsoft is still in the process of developing the new feature. The feature actually gathers data about how well computers with certain components handle games.

Then, it will analyze your computer and see how similarly specced computers handle a game. And that leaves you with a nice little message on a game’s overview letting you know how good or bad a game should run on your computer.

But since the feature is so new, Microsoft doesn’t necessarily have enough data to analyze the performance of every game across every computer.

Over time, the feature should continue to improve and you’ll likely start seeing a message on more games.

Additionally, Xbox has improved navigation in its PC app. You can now easily navigate to anywhere in the app from the sidebar. It has also improved Search and added a new “Home” screen that shows off collections of new games.

Microsoft continues to improve the Xbox app for PC, as it has become such an important factor in Game Pass for PC. Hopefully, the company continues to deliver improvements like these in the future.

