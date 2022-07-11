Target Deal Days are live ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day doesn’t start until July 12, but the competition isn’t waiting. Target’s Deal Days are live, and they’re running all the way through the end of Wednesday, July 13.

You don’t need a subscription, you won’t get deals half an hour before anyone else, but you will get solid value across the entire store. Target has literally every category on sale, from clothing & accessories to video games, sports & outdoors, and electronics.

With all those deals to read, you might want a guide. We’ve gone through and found our favorite deals from the categories we think you’d want to buy.

With all these deep TV deals, you might be double-checking to make sure it’s not Black Friday. It’s not, it’s July, but the discounts are real.

Hisense 55-inch A6G 4K Android smart TV ($310)

Image: KnowTechie

This 4K Hisense TV is $120 off, a hefty discount off the usual $430 price. Powered by Android TV, you get Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and a built-in Chromecast. It’s also great for gaming, with an automatic low latency mode. The 65-inch version is also on sale, for $450, if you need a larger screen.

Samsung 55″ Smart QLED 4K UHD TV -($750)

Image: KnowTechie

This might not be the deepest deal today, but any discount on a Samsung QLED TV is a good deal. You get quantum dot film for insane color accuracy, HDR, 3D sounds, and a sleek design. The SolarCell remote charges from ambient light so you never need batteries, and get a choice of voice assistants.

Target has a ton of other good TV deals. Like this 43-inch 4K Element that’s powered by Roku TV. Down to $200, a 39-percent discount off the usual price. Or discounts on TV mounts, projectors, cables, and more.

Apple deals at Target

Target has a ton of Apple products on sale, with wearables, accessories, and the Apple TV being the best discounts.

AirPods Pro ($175)

Image: KnowTechie

AirPods Pro is still the best of the bunch if you want Apple’s headphones. Target decided to price-match Amazon’s deal, so you’re getting the best price no matter where you want to shop.

Apple Watch Series 7 ($330)

Image: KnowTechie

The Apple Watch Series 7 is getting a huge $70 discount. With everything we’re hearing about the upcoming Series 8, this is a solid deal on the class-leading wearable. You won’t have the latest number, but the performance should be on par.

Other awesome Apple deals include the Apple TV 4K. That’s getting a $60 discount, so splurge for the 64GB storage option. AirPods 2nd gen is down to $100, a solid $30 discount. And the iPad Air 10.9-inch is down to $500, saving you $50 on one of the best iPads.

Wearables deals

Image: KnowTechie

The Apple Watch isn’t the only wearable on deep discounts at Target. Our favorite is Fitbit Sense, down to $180 (a $120 discount!). You get deep fitness tracking and multi-day battery life, and an ECG to keep track of your heart’s rhythm.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is also on sale, down to $70. You don’t quite get as many sensors in this band, but it’ll give you up to ten days of battery life and has inbuilt Tile tracking tech for if it gets lost.

Other wearables with deep discounts include the Garmin Instinct, now $180. That’s a $50 drop off the usual price, with Garmin’s well-regarded GPS tracking, and all the fitness tracking you want.

Deals for floor care

Image: KnowTechie

Ever wanted a self-emptying robovac but the excessive cost put you off? Now you can get the Shark EZ for $400, which can hold 45 days of dirt and dust at a time. All you gotta worry about is which room you’re putting it in your home.

For a more traditional vacuuming experience, the Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin stick vacuum is down to $330. That’s a whopping $100 off the usual price, which means you’re really cleaning up.

Target Deal Days won’t last forever

Target is discounting items across its entire store, but those deals won’t last long. You’ve got until the end of Wednesday, July 13 to shop the sales. It’ll probably be the best sales this side of Black Friday, so if you’re on the hunt for a bargain, Target is worth a look.

