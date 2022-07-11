Snag a 3-month Audible Premium subscription at no cost

If you’re an Amazon Prime member and haven’t got around to trying out Audible, do yourself a favor and keep reading. For a limited time, Amazon is offering Prime members three free months of the service for free.

Typically priced at $15 a month, you can save yourself a total of $45 just by signing up here. And the best part is that you can cancel anytime – no strings attached. If you end up keeping the service, Amazon will charge you $15 a month going forward.

Image: KnowTechie

So what exactly is Audible? In simple terms, it’s a service that reads books out loud to you. You get one credit a month, which lets you select any title in the services catalog. It’s a pretty neat service for folks who don’t have time to sit down and read a whole book.

So if you’re looking to try it out, it’s all yours free for three months. Again, to get this offer you’ll have to have an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.