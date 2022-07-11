Google’s Nest Hub 7″ smart display is $45 off right now at Best Buy

With Amazon’s Prime Day right around the corner, several companies are offering amazing deals. Best Buy is offering some of the biggest deals on the internet right now, and you can snag a new Nest Hub 7″ smart display for just $54.99, a $45 discount.

Originally $99.99 the Nest Hub 7″ is your home’s smart control center. The Nest Hub works with thousands of compatible devices to control your smart home, including light, cameras, thermostats, and much more.

Plus, get your own digital assistant with Google’s voice-activated Google Assistant. With just a simple “Hey Google,” you can access tons of information like weather, sports news, or just about anything else you could imagine.

The Google Nest Hub is the first step to turning your home into a state-of-the-art smart home. And you can get yours today for just $54.99. Just be sure to act quickly, Best Buy’s Black Friday in July deals end on July 13. Click below to see more.

