Apple Watch Series 7 starts at only $279 for Prime Day

If you’ve been waiting for the next Apple Watch to drop, you might want to check this deal out. The Apple Watch Series 7 is down to $279 for the 41mm GPS version for Amazon Prime Day.

That’s a $120 discount off the normal price and gets you Apple’s best wearable to date. You get ECG capability, blood oxygen measuring, heart rate tracking, and more, all stored in the Apple Health app.

You also get three months free of Apple Fitness+, packed with exercise routines to follow. Pair your AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones and listen to music from your wrist. Get faster charging with compatible chargers.

This is a seriously good deal, and it’ll be gone tomorrow. That’s right, Amazon’s best price ever on the best wearable ever is going away in one day.

BONUS DEAL: If you prefer a larger watch, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 starts from $309, exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

Sure, you could wait for the Apple Watch Series 8. You could also pay more. Your choice.

Again, to get this price, you’ll have to have an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

